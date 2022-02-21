Watch for this week: RBI policy minutes, Ukraine crisis

Tensions between the US and its allies and Russia over Ukraine have intensified over the last week. The US does not believe Moscow’s claim that it is “pulling back" troops from Ukraine’s borders. Security experts see a high chance of an escalated conflict throughout February.Since the Cold War ended, many former Soviet Union nations have joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato). Russia is alarmed by the security implications if Ukraine, too, were to join the bloc. After Ukrainians toppled a pro-Russian president in 2014, Moscow has backed separatist forces to keep the pressure on Ukraine and the West. The conflict since then has already taken some 15,000 lives, Ukraine says. Any escalation could cost more. India has advised its citizens living in Ukraine to leave, and Indian students may start to find flights back home this week as anxious parents wait for clarity.