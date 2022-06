A rare footage has been shared by a forest department officer on Twitter wherein a streak of tigers was seen walking through the jungle.

Susanta Nanda, IFS shared the video and wrote, "Remarkable here to note is, a tigress usually has a litter of two to four only. Five is unusual and survival of all the cubs is rare. Indicating a high density of prey animals in the habitat and little human influence on it".

In the video, six tigers can be seen crossing a mud road of the forest with tourists atop gypsies are seen clicking the animals.

If you haven’t seen a tiger herd, here it is😘



Remarkable here to note is, a tigress usually have a litter of 2 to 4 only. Five is unusual and survival of all the cubs is rare. Indicating a high density of prey animals in the habitat & little human influence on it. pic.twitter.com/x4tQFiA0z1 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 12, 2022

The video is getting widely circulated on the internet. A Twitter user wrote, “It is a feast to the eyes!". Another user wrote, “Just awesome".