Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Watch | Forest officer shares video in which streak of tigers walks inside jungle

Watch | Forest officer shares video in which streak of tigers walks inside jungle

Tigers
1 min read . 07:54 AM ISTLivemint

  • A rare footage has been shared by a forest department officer on Twitter wherein a streak of tigers was seen walking through the jungle

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A rare footage has been shared by a forest department officer on Twitter wherein a streak of tigers was seen walking through the jungle.

A rare footage has been shared by a forest department officer on Twitter wherein a streak of tigers was seen walking through the jungle.

Susanta Nanda, IFS shared the video and wrote, "Remarkable here to note is, a tigress usually has a litter of two to four only. Five is unusual and survival of all the cubs is rare. Indicating a high density of prey animals in the habitat and little human influence on it".

Susanta Nanda, IFS shared the video and wrote, "Remarkable here to note is, a tigress usually has a litter of two to four only. Five is unusual and survival of all the cubs is rare. Indicating a high density of prey animals in the habitat and little human influence on it".

In the video, six tigers can be seen crossing a mud road of the forest with tourists atop gypsies are seen clicking the animals.

In the video, six tigers can be seen crossing a mud road of the forest with tourists atop gypsies are seen clicking the animals.

The video is getting widely circulated on the internet. A Twitter user wrote, “It is a feast to the eyes!". Another user wrote, “Just awesome".

The video is getting widely circulated on the internet. A Twitter user wrote, “It is a feast to the eyes!". Another user wrote, “Just awesome".