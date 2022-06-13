Watch | Forest officer shares video in which streak of tigers walks inside jungle1 min read . 07:54 AM IST
- A rare footage has been shared by a forest department officer on Twitter wherein a streak of tigers was seen walking through the jungle
Susanta Nanda, IFS shared the video and wrote, "Remarkable here to note is, a tigress usually has a litter of two to four only. Five is unusual and survival of all the cubs is rare. Indicating a high density of prey animals in the habitat and little human influence on it".
In the video, six tigers can be seen crossing a mud road of the forest with tourists atop gypsies are seen clicking the animals.
The video is getting widely circulated on the internet. A Twitter user wrote, “It is a feast to the eyes!". Another user wrote, “Just awesome".
