Watch: Former Gujarat Deputy CM hit by a cow during ‘Tiranga rally’2 min read . 06:55 PM IST
- Nitin Patel was leading a ‘Tiranga rally’ in the Kadi town of Mehsana district of Gujarat on Saturday, when a galloping cow rammed into him
As India starts its celebrations for the 75th Independence day with ‘Tiranga Rally’ and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, a video emerged of an incident that saw Gujarat's former Deputy Chief Minsiter Nitin Patel get trampled by a cow.
As India starts its celebrations for the 75th Independence day with ‘Tiranga Rally’ and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, a video emerged of an incident that saw Gujarat's former Deputy Chief Minsiter Nitin Patel get trampled by a cow.
Nitin Patel was leading a ‘Tiranga rally’ in the Kadi town of Mehsana district of Gujarat on Saturday, when a galloping cow rammed into him. Patel sustained injuries to his left leg. A BJP leader said, that Patel suffered a minor fracture in his left leg during the incident.
Nitin Patel was leading a ‘Tiranga rally’ in the Kadi town of Mehsana district of Gujarat on Saturday, when a galloping cow rammed into him. Patel sustained injuries to his left leg. A BJP leader said, that Patel suffered a minor fracture in his left leg during the incident.
The incident was caught on camera and shared on Twitter. In the video Patel is seen holding onto the national flag. He is surrounded by a group of people when a brown cow comes galloping into the crowd and rams into the former deputy chief minister. The cow also ends up hitting several people in the way. Patel is then seen falling onto the ground owing to the impact of the cow's push.
The incident was caught on camera and shared on Twitter. In the video Patel is seen holding onto the national flag. He is surrounded by a group of people when a brown cow comes galloping into the crowd and rams into the former deputy chief minister. The cow also ends up hitting several people in the way. Patel is then seen falling onto the ground owing to the impact of the cow's push.
Watch the video here
Watch the video here
"A Tiranga Yatra had been organised at Kadi where nearly 2,000 people participated. It had completed almost 70 per cent of the distance and reached a vegetable market when a cow suddenly came running," Mr Patel has said.
"A Tiranga Yatra had been organised at Kadi where nearly 2,000 people participated. It had completed almost 70 per cent of the distance and reached a vegetable market when a cow suddenly came running," Mr Patel has said.
"The doctors fixed a temporary splint to stabilize the leg and advised me to take rest for 20-25 days," he said.
"The doctors fixed a temporary splint to stabilize the leg and advised me to take rest for 20-25 days," he said.
The video shows a group of people holding Indian flags rushing to the aid of the former deputy Chief Minister after he is hit.
The video shows a group of people holding Indian flags rushing to the aid of the former deputy Chief Minister after he is hit.
Another tweet by a Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader shows Patel in a wheelchair with bandages on his left leg being escorted by security guards.
Another tweet by a Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader shows Patel in a wheelchair with bandages on his left leg being escorted by security guards.
A herd of cattle had reportedly entered the procession and caused a commotion.
A herd of cattle had reportedly entered the procession and caused a commotion.
Patel was Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister in the previous Vijay Rupani-led government in the state.
Patel was Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister in the previous Vijay Rupani-led government in the state.