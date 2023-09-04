Former Solicitor General of India, Harish Salve took wedding vows with Trina at an affluent wedding recently. It is Salve's third wedding, according to a report by India Today. He was earlier married to Meenakshi (1st wife) and Caroline Brossard (2020).

Salve and his ex-wife, Meenakshi, divorced after 38 years of marriage in June 2020. They have two daughters together, Sakshi and Saaniya. The wedding was attended by close friends and family, including Nita Ambani, Lalit Modi, and Ujjwala Raut.

The 68-year-old advocate who practices at the Supreme Court has been part of some high-profile cases including Kulbhushan Jadhav's. Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of spying. Salve charged only ₹1 in legal fees for representing Jadhav and his gesture earned him high praise.

Tata Group, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, and ITC Group are some of his prominent clients. He also appeared in the Krishna Godavari Basin gas dispute case against Anil Ambani's Reliance Natural Resources Ltd.

He shot to fame when he argued the first anti-dumping case in the Supreme Court of India.

In 2015, Harish Salve took up Salman Khan's hit-and-run case of 2002 who was earlier sentenced to five years in jail. Khan was acquitted of all charges for the 2002 hit-and-run and drunk-and-drive case following the Bombay High Court decision on 10 December 2015.

Salve, who had served as the Solicitor General of India from November 1999 to November 2002, was appointed as the Queen's Counsel for the courts of Wales and England in January.

Salve, one of the country's busiest lawyers, had pursued his LL.B. from Nagpur University. He was appointed senior advocate at the Delhi High Court in 1992 before he was appointed as the Solicitor General of India.

The lawyer was called to Blackstone Chambers and appointed to the English Bar in 2013.