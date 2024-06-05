The BJP should respect its workers and give them priority within the party, says Rashtriya Hindu Parishad president Govind Parashar.

Upset over the unfavourable results for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Hindu Parishad president Govind Parashar expressed his resentment by breaking a television set and then setting it on fire. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the Lok Sabha election results were announced on June 4, Govind Parashar said the nation has once again fallen into the hands of those who want to break it.

He also said that the BJP should respect its workers and give them priority within the party.

In a statement, Govind Parashar said: “The country has once again fallen into the hands of those who used to say ‘Bharat tere tukde honge inshallah inshallah’."

“The Bharatiya Janata Party should also respect its workers and give them priority within the party," added Parashar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is the video Videos of Parashar, a right-wing activist, smashing the TV and later setting it on fire are circulating on social media.

One of the videos shows the Rashtriya Hindu Parishad president taking the television off the wall and smashing it on the ground repeatedly.

Another video shows Parashar setting the TV on fire on the road.

Lok Sabha election results In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2024, the BJP managed to win 240 seats, short of the magic number 272 for the first time since 2014, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is comfortably above the majority mark. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal-United (JDU), Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) have won 16, 12, 7 and 5 seats respectively. They will play a crucial role in the government formation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the other hand, the opposition alliance, INDIA bloc, won 234 seats.

However, the exit polls had predicted more than 300 seats for the BJP and over 400 seats for the NDA.

