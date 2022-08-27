Watch: Glass filled with water stays stable at 180 kmph on Vande Bharat train2 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 04:47 PM IST
- The locomotive-less train achieved a speed of 180 kilometres per hour in the latest trial held on Friday.
Ashwini Vaishnav, the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology in the Indian Government on Friday shared an interesting video that shows the Vande Bharat Express train number two running at a speed of 180 kilometres per hour. Notably, the one minute long video has two elements- a glass filled to the brim with water and a cellular device that shows the speed at which the train is moving.