Ashwini Vaishnav, the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology in the Indian Government on Friday shared an interesting video that shows the Vande Bharat Express train number two running at a speed of 180 kilometres per hour. Notably, the one minute long video has two elements- a glass filled to the brim with water and a cellular device that shows the speed at which the train is moving.

"Superior ride quality," the minister wrote. "Look at the glass.", Vaishnav wrote on his Twitter post. The locomotive-less train achieved a speed of 180 kilometres per hour in the latest trial held on Friday.

Look at the glass. Stable at 180 kmph speed.#VandeBharat-2

The video shows a phone, its speedometer application on the screen. The phone and a glass of water is kept on a table against the train's window. In the one-minute-long clip, the readings on the speedometer ranged between 180 and 183 kmph.

The Vande Bharat Express, also known as Train 18, is an Indian semi-high-speed, intercity, EMU train which is operated by the Indian Railways only on two prominent routes as of March 2022, one from New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and the other from New Delhi to Varanasi.

Vaishnav shared another video on his Twitter account, where he said, "Atma-nirbhar Bharat ki Raftaar".

During the preliminary check-up of the Vande Bharat train, washing and cleaning was done in the washing pit. Apart from this, all types of instruments and panels of the train were also checked.

The speed trial of Vande Bharat was conducted on the Kota-Nagda railway section at various speed levels.

The team of RDSO (Research, Design and Standards Organisation) has conducted detailed oscillation trials of a prototype rake of 16 coaches of the train set with a maximum test speed of 180 kmph with a newly designed Vande Bharat train set.

Various phases of trials were conducted in Kota Division. Phase I trial between Kota and Ghat ka Barana, Second Ghat Ka Barana and Kota, Third trial non-recording on the down line between Kurlasi and Ramganj Mandi, Fourth and Fifth trial on the down line between Kurlasi and Ramganj Mandi and Sixth trial on the down line between Kurlasi and Ramganj Mandi and Laban was done on the down line.

During this time, the speed touched the speed of 180 kmph at many places.

Vande Bharat train is completely manufactured in India.

It is a semi-high-speed train. Vande Bharat train is a self-propelled engine train, that is, it does not have a separate engine. It has automatic doors and air-conditioned chair car coaches and a revolving chair which can rotate up to 180 degrees.