Watch: Glass filled with water stays stable at 180 kmph on Vande Bharat train

Various phases of trials were conducted in Kota Division. Phase I trial between Kota and Ghat ka Barana, Second Ghat Ka Barana and Kota, Third trial non-recording on the down line between Kurlasi and Ramganj Mandi, Fourth and Fifth trial on the down line between Kurlasi and Ramganj Mandi and Sixth trial on the down line between Kurlasi and Ramganj Mandi and Laban was done on the down line.