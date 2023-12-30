A video of MS Dhoni is doing rounds on social media. In the video, Mahi is seen asking a man to go to Pakistan. Curious to know why? Read on.

While the video is much talked about at the moment, LiveMint could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage. However, the video looks recent as Dhoni is flaunting his new hairstyle in the video. His new look, designed by stylist Aalim Hakim, set the Internet on fire earlier in October. Also Read: ‘No arrogance at all’: Fans can’t keep calm as MS Dhoni speaks in ‘Bihari’ accent, asks for directions from strangers “You should go to Pakistan once for the food," MSD tells that man who’s not seen in the video. The former Indian crickets is standing at a place that looks like the reception. He is all smiles as he indulges in the candid conversation.

However, the person spoken to refuses to go to Pakistan even if they offer good food. “I'm not going there even if you suggest good food. I love food, but I won't go there," the man says and Dhoni bursts into laughter.

However, the cricket legend insists on his point. “Very good food," he says again in the 12-second video.

Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2024?

Meanwhile, speculations about Dhoni playing in IPL 2024 continue. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan earlier seemed hopeful about the possibility. According to him, Dhoni has recovered from knee issues quite well. The CSK skipper is undergoing training sessions and going through rehab.

"He has recovered well (from his knee injury). He is undergoing his rehab programmes, started training. By the time the next IPL starts, I am sure he will be fit to play," he told ANI.

If it was up to the fans, Dhoni would have to play for CSK for the rest of his life. At the same time, fans were concerned to see him play the last season with an injured knee. Many assumed that it was his final IPL. However, no official statement came from him or the team. CSK won their fifth title last year.

Dhoni earlier said that he would not speculate how long he would continue to play cricket. He said he would take one season at a time to decide.

