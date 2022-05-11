Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: Gold-coloured chariot washes ashore in Andhra amid cyclone Asani

Watch: Gold-coloured chariot washes ashore in Andhra amid cyclone Asani

People on the shore were seen dragging the chariot out of the water and bringing it to the shore. (Photo ANI)
1 min read . 11:19 AM IST ANI

The chariot washed ashore at Sunnapalli Sea Harbour in Andhra's Srikakulam district

A mysterious gold-coloured chariot washed ashore at Sunnapalli Sea Harbour in Andhra's Srikakulam district on Tuesday amid the impact of cyclone Asani in the area.

SI of Naupada (Srikakulam district) said that the intelligence department has been informed about the incident.

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the severe Cyclonic Storm 'Asani' weakened into a 'cyclonic storm' and is likely to become a depression by Thursday morning.

