PV Sindhu's kind gesture makes fans' day
On August 8, PV Sindhu defeated Michelle Li of Canada 21-15, 21-13 in the women's singles final.
Commonwealth Games gold medalist PV Sindhu delighted her supporters on August 8 by not only honouring their requests for selfies but also taking them herself. The world number seven was spotted interacting with Indian fans in the grandstand, shaking hands, signing autographs, and even borrowing some of their phones so they could take photographs.