Watch: Golden girl PV Sindhu's kind gesture makes fans' day
Commonwealth Games gold medalist PV Sindhu delighted her supporters on August 8 by not only honouring their requests for selfies but also taking them herself. The world number seven was spotted interacting with Indian fans in the grandstand, shaking hands, signing autographs, and even borrowing some of their phones so they could take photographs.

In front of a raucous crowd, the two-time Olympic medalist from India defeated Michelle Li of Canada 21-15, 21-13 in the women's singles final. The third consecutive CWG medal for Sindhu. She won silver in Gold Coast in 2018 after winning bronze in Glasgow in 2014.

With a spotless record, Sindhu's legend continued to grow in Birmingham, and if there is a discussion about the greatest Olympian from India, you can only ignore Sindhu at your own risk. Data is always used to support sporting accomplishments, and Sindhu has those statistics to support her illustrious accomplishments.

She may not have won many Super Series or Badminton World Federation (BWF) world tour competitions, but it is merely a blip in what has already been a storied career. She has often demonstrated that she is a player for important events. She raises the bar when it has to be raised with elan.

Sindhu is only the second woman, after Zhang Ning of China, to have won five or more singles medals at the world championships. She is also only the second Olympic medalist from the nation to compete as an individual.

Her accomplishments will be challenging to match in the years to come when you consider the Asian silver and bronze, the two bronze medals at the Asian Championships, the two bronzes as a member of India's Uber Cup team, and the BWF World Tour Finals victory. In a ten-year career, Sindhu just destroyed the dominion of all the Asian giants.

(With agency inputs)

