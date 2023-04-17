Watch | Golden Temple denies entry to woman with face painting. Here's why2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 02:56 PM IST
- According to the viral video the girl who alleged that she had painted the Indian national flag on her face was denied entry into the Golden Temple. the Twitter user who shared the video also said that the man who denied her entry claimed ‘this is not India, it is Punjab’.
A purported video became viral on social media which showed that a woman who had painted three stripes of the white, green and saffron colour on her face was denied entry into the Golden Temple at Amritsar.
