A purported video became viral on social media which showed that a woman who had painted three stripes of the white, green and saffron colour on her face was denied entry into the Golden Temple at Amritsar.
While the video gained sharp criticism from netizens, wherein the person who shared the video alleged that the girl had painted the ‘Indian National Flag’ on her face, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) official has issued a clarification as to the incident.
According to the viral video the girl who alleged that she had painted the Indian national flag on her face was denied entry into the Golden Temple. the Twitter user who shared the video also said that the man who denied her entry claimed ‘this is not India, it is Punjab’.
In the video a guard at the holy Sikh shrine can be seen saying "It's Punjab" when confronted by another man accompanying the woman who asks "Is this not India?".
"This is a Sikh shrine. Every religious place has its own decorum...We welcome everyone...We apologise if an official misbehaved...The flag on her face was not our national flag as it didn't have Ashoka Chakra. It could have been a political flag," Gurcharan Singh Grewal, SGPC General Secretary said on the viral video.
According to the purported video clip, the woman accompanied by a man are seen arguing with a man at the famed Amritsar Gurudwara. In the purported video on being asked why the woman was not being allowed to enter, the man points out the painted flag on her face.
