Watch: Goods train derails on Delhi Rohtak railway line near Haryana, track blocked1 min read . 02:43 PM IST
- Eight bogies of a goods train had derailed on the Delhi Rohtak railway line near Kharawar railway station of Haryana
Eight bogies of a goods train had derailed on the Delhi Rohtak railway line near Kharawar railway station of Haryana, news agency ANI reported.
It has also been reported that the Delhi Rohtak railway line is blocked for now owing to the train accident.
Watch the video here
Further details on the situation is awaited.
