Watch: Goods train derails on Delhi Rohtak railway line near Haryana, track blocked

Watch: Goods train derails on Delhi Rohtak railway line near Haryana, track blocked

(Screen grab from the video)
1 min read . 02:43 PM ISTLivemint

  • Eight bogies of a goods train had derailed on the Delhi Rohtak railway line near Kharawar railway station of Haryana

Eight bogies of a goods train had derailed on the Delhi Rohtak railway line near Kharawar railway station of Haryana, news agency ANI reported. 

It has also been reported that the Delhi Rohtak railway line is blocked for now owing to the train accident. 

Watch the video here

Further details on the situation is awaited. 

