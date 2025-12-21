Watch | Gulmarg receives fresh snowfall, marks onset of Chillai Kalan, check J&K weather today

A blanket of snow covered several Gulmarg on Sunday morning after a fresh spell marking the onset of Chillai Kalan. Videos of the fresh snowfall in the hill station of Baramulla district show the landscape covered in shades of white. Forecasting moderate to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for both Kashmir and Jammu division.

This snowfall marks the beginning of the 40-day harsh winter period in Kashmir which ends on January 31. One of the major wet spells of this winter season comes after a prolonged dry spell. The IMD warned against moderate to heavy snowfall in Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal on December 21.

On 20 December, Gulmarg recorded minimum temperature above the freezing point at 2 degrees Celsius. Pulwama recorded a minimum of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, emerging as the coldest place in the state. Srinagar recorded a minimum of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius while Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the Amarnath Yatra, recorded a low of minus 1 degree Celsius. Kokernag and Qazigund recorded a low of 0.8 and minus 1 degree Celsius, respectively, as per IMD's Saturday data.

Omar Abdullah convenes meeting on winter preparedness The authorities made preparations and arrangements on Saturday ahead of expected heavy snowfall in the higher reaches. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a review meeting on Saturday to discuss the winter preparedness in the Jammu region and Kashmir Valley.

“I took a review of both the divisions, especially areas where it is expected to snow -- all the districts in the Valley and the higher reaches of Jammu. The administration has finalised all preparations, but whether it would suffice would be known only on Sunday, when it begins to snow,” PTI quoted Omar Abdullah as saying.

Expressing optimism over the economic boost this snowfall would provide, he added, “Even if we face some hardships due to the snow, I don't think anyone should complain because we have been eagerly awaiting it. The snowfall will clear the air, mitigate pollution and kick off the winter tourism season.”