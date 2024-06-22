Watch: Cop injured, vehicles damaged in Gurugram protest after factory bus runs over worker

  • A cop was injured and vehicles were damaged in Gurugram after workers protested following the death of a worker after a factory bus ran over him.

Livemint (with inputs from PTI)
Updated05:11 PM IST
A violence took place in Gurugram after a death of a worker. Photo: ANI video grab
A violence took place in Gurugram after a death of a worker. Photo: ANI video grab

A violence took place in Haryana's Gurugram on Saturday following a death of a worker allegedly after a factory bus ran over him.

The incident took place in sector 35 of the Gurugram.

The workers also pelted stone on several vehicles, including factory buses and police vans.

Police personnel at the spot. Photo: ANI Video grab.

One police personnel was was injured in the incident. He was rushed to the hospital for further treatment.

Police personnel being rushed to hospital.
