Watch: Cop injured, vehicles damaged in Gurugram protest after factory bus runs over worker

A violence took place in Haryana's Gurugram on Saturday following a death of a worker allegedly after a factory bus ran over him.
The incident took place in sector 35 of the Gurugram.
The workers also pelted stone on several vehicles, including factory buses and police vans.
One police personnel was was injured in the incident. He was rushed to the hospital for further treatment.
#WATCH | Haryana: A police personnel was injured and several vehicles were damaged during a violence that erupted in Gurugram’s Sector 35 following a worker’s death after he was allegedly run over by a factory bus. pic.twitter.com/GPz8rowg9C— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2024