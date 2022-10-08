The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the city and the surrounding districts of Thane, Palghar and the Konkan region for the next two days
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
MUMBAI :Heavy rains with thunder lashed Maharashtra's capital city, Mumbai on Friday, resulting in several parts of the city being waterlogged. The incessant rainfall continued on Saturday morning adding woes to worries,
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MUMBAI :Heavy rains with thunder lashed Maharashtra's capital city, Mumbai on Friday, resulting in several parts of the city being waterlogged. The incessant rainfall continued on Saturday morning adding woes to worries,
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the city and the surrounding districts of Thane, Palghar and the Konkan region for the next two days
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the city and the surrounding districts of Thane, Palghar and the Konkan region for the next two days
"Generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershower in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours," said the India Meteorological Department on Saturday morning.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershower in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours," said the India Meteorological Department on Saturday morning.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The IMD has forecast thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rains and gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) very likely at isolated places for Friday and Saturday, the official said. The city went under cloud cover and witnessed incessant rainfall from afternoon, with parts of the city witnessing heavy rains and thunderstorms, civic officials said.
The IMD has forecast thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rains and gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) very likely at isolated places for Friday and Saturday, the official said. The city went under cloud cover and witnessed incessant rainfall from afternoon, with parts of the city witnessing heavy rains and thunderstorms, civic officials said.
"Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms/lightning very likely over Gujarat Region 07th-10th; Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam from 07th-09th; Marathwada on 7th & 9th; Konkan & Goa and Telangana on 07th; Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 07th-11th; North Interior Karnataka, during 07th,09th & 10th; South Interior Karnataka during 9th - 11th; Kerala on 9th & 10th October 2022," the IMD further added.
"Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms/lightning very likely over Gujarat Region 07th-10th; Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam from 07th-09th; Marathwada on 7th & 9th; Konkan & Goa and Telangana on 07th; Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 07th-11th; North Interior Karnataka, during 07th,09th & 10th; South Interior Karnataka during 9th - 11th; Kerala on 9th & 10th October 2022," the IMD further added.
IMD predicted that Mumbai touched a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature likely to be 26-degree celsius.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
IMD predicted that Mumbai touched a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature likely to be 26-degree celsius.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Public transport services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and Railways remained unaffected amid heavy rainfall. The local train services on all three corridors are running normally, a Central Railway spokesperson told PTI. In the last 24 hours ending at 8 am, Mumbai's island city, eastern and western suburbs had received 04.66mm, 02.69 mm and 01.39 mm average rainfall respectively, it was stated.
Public transport services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and Railways remained unaffected amid heavy rainfall. The local train services on all three corridors are running normally, a Central Railway spokesperson told PTI. In the last 24 hours ending at 8 am, Mumbai's island city, eastern and western suburbs had received 04.66mm, 02.69 mm and 01.39 mm average rainfall respectively, it was stated.
-Very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh from 7-9 October, over East Uttar Pradesh on 7 October
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh from 7-9 October, over East Uttar Pradesh on 7 October
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning very likely to occur over Gujarat Region 7-10 October, over Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from 7-9 October, over Marathwada on 7 and 9 October
-Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning very likely to occur over Gujarat Region 7-10 October, over Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from 7-9 October, over Marathwada on 7 and 9 October
-Similar conditions will prevail over Konkan, Goa and Telangana on 7 October, over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 7-11 October, over North Interior Karnataka during 7,910 October
-Similar conditions will prevail over Konkan, Goa and Telangana on 7 October, over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 7-11 October, over North Interior Karnataka during 7,910 October
-South Interior Karnataka is likely to witness heavy rains with thunderstorm and lightning during 9- 11 October. Kerala will witness similar conditions on 9 and 10 October
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-South Interior Karnataka is likely to witness heavy rains with thunderstorm and lightning during 9- 11 October. Kerala will witness similar conditions on 9 and 10 October