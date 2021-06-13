Kerala weather today: Heavy rain continued to hammer some districts of Kerala on Sunday. This morning, rain lashed Kottayam district for which 'Yellow alert' has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). As per the forecast, Kottayam district will experience a "generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers".

#WATCH | Kerala: Rainfall continues to lash Kottayam, this morning. IMD has issued a Yellow alert for the district today and it will experience a "generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers" as per their forecast. pic.twitter.com/Wzh3EoYVUF — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

In its update on Friday, the IMD said that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala during 11th to 15th June. "Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan and Goa during 11th to 15th with higher intensity of rainfall on 13th & 14th June, 2021," it said.

Also Read | IMD predicts heavy rain in Maharashtra, Odisha. Full forecast

On Saturday, the weather department said that Southwest Monsoon had further advanced into the remaining parts of Northwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of Odisha, most parts of West Bengal, and some parts of Jharkhand and Bihar. It said that the conditions were favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar and some parts of east Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours.

"The Low Pressure Area over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha & Gangetic West Bengal coasts now lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal and North Odisha," it said.

The department further said that the associated cyclonic circulation extended upto mid­-tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to become more marked and move west ­northwestwards across Odisha, Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh during next 2-3 days.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.