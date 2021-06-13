WATCH: Heavy rain continues to lash Kerala, alert issued for this district

On Saturday, the weather department said that Southwest Monsoon had further advanced into the remaining parts of Northwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of Odisha, most parts of West Bengal, and some parts of Jharkhand and Bihar. It said that the conditions were favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar and some parts of east Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours.