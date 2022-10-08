The temperature on Saturday and Sunday is expected to settle at around 28 degree Celsius.
The IMD said that moderate rain is also likely through the weekend and Monday may see light showers
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :National capital Delhi witnessed severe rainfall in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) had predicted that the national capital is set to see similar spells of rain throughout the weekend.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :National capital Delhi witnessed severe rainfall in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) had predicted that the national capital is set to see similar spells of rain throughout the weekend.
The temperature on Saturday and Sunday is expected to settle at around 28 degree Celsius. The IMD said that moderate rain is also likely through the weekend and Monday may see light showers.
The temperature on Saturday and Sunday is expected to settle at around 28 degree Celsius. The IMD said that moderate rain is also likely through the weekend and Monday may see light showers.
"Isolated/scattered heavy falls & thunderstorms/lightning are very likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during the 07th-11th; Haryana on 08th & 09th; East Rajasthan during 7-09th and West Madhya Pradesh during 07th-10th; East Madhya Pradesh on 07th & 11th October 2022," the IMD tweeted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Isolated/scattered heavy falls & thunderstorms/lightning are very likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during the 07th-11th; Haryana on 08th & 09th; East Rajasthan during 7-09th and West Madhya Pradesh during 07th-10th; East Madhya Pradesh on 07th & 11th October 2022," the IMD tweeted.
With the air quality in Delhi dropping to the 'poor' level on Wednesday, authorities in the National Capital Region were asked to strictly implement measures under the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
With the air quality in Delhi dropping to the 'poor' level on Wednesday, authorities in the National Capital Region were asked to strictly implement measures under the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
The action plan includes penal and legal action against polluting industrial units.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The action plan includes penal and legal action against polluting industrial units.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Delhi government on Thursday has launched an anti-dust campaign to check dust pollution in the city, especially at construction sites.
-Very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh from 7-9 October, over East Uttar Pradesh on 7 October
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh from 7-9 October, over East Uttar Pradesh on 7 October
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning very likely to occur over Gujarat Region 7-10 October, over Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from 7-9 October, over Marathwada on 7 and 9 October
-Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning very likely to occur over Gujarat Region 7-10 October, over Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from 7-9 October, over Marathwada on 7 and 9 October
-Similar conditions will prevail over Konkan, Goa and Telangana on 7 October, over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 7-11 October, over North Interior Karnataka during 7,910 October
-Similar conditions will prevail over Konkan, Goa and Telangana on 7 October, over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 7-11 October, over North Interior Karnataka during 7,910 October
-South Interior Karnataka is likely to witness heavy rains with thunderstorm and lightning during 9- 11 October. Kerala will witness similar conditions on 9 and 10 October
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-South Interior Karnataka is likely to witness heavy rains with thunderstorm and lightning during 9- 11 October. Kerala will witness similar conditions on 9 and 10 October
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-Moderate to heavy rainfall very likely to occur over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 7 October, over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 8 and 9 October, over Odisha on 9 and10 October, over Bihar on 11 October
-Moderate to heavy rainfall very likely to occur over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 7 October, over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 8 and 9 October, over Odisha on 9 and10 October, over Bihar on 11 October
-Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya during 7-11 October, over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 10 and 11 October
-Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya during 7-11 October, over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 10 and 11 October