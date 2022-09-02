The Statue of Prosperity will be 108 feet tall and will be made of bronze
The Karnataka Government is spending ₹84 crores to erect Kempegowda statue and to develop Theme Park at the airport
Karnataka cabinet minister on Friday released a short video of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda statue, which is being erected at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. The minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN also showcased a glimpse of the theme park which will be built around the statue. The statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda who was the founder of Bengaluru city will be called, the "Statute of Prosperity".
Kempegowda was a close aide of King Krishnadevaraya under the Vijayanagara empire. He provided financial assistance to build Bengaluru city and erect forts around its periphery in the late 1530s for its protection.
KNK Construction Private Limited is the company that is handling the project. Yesterday Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommailaunched a unique campaign of collecting the "sacred" mud and water from all the villages of the state. The mud and water collected will be used in the Kempegowda Theme Park, which will be developed at the premises of the Airport.
"The government is spending ₹84 crores to erect Kempegowda statue and to develop Theme Park at the airport," Bommai said. The government plans to unveil the statue on November 1, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest for the event.
Bommai said they will also install the Kempegowda statue on the premises of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat at a cost of ₹50 crore, a similar one will be installed at Lalbagh too.
The Statue of Prosperity will be 108 feet tall and will be made of bronze. A 4000-kilogram heavy sword will also go along with it.
The theme park at Bengaluru airport spreading across 23 acres will be developed in two phases and the first phase will be completed in 9 months, for this purpose ₹20 crores have been sanctioned.
The theme park will comprise an amphitheater, pathway, subway, A V exhibition system, 3D projection, fountain, flower garden, VIP lounge, restrooms, kiosks, modern tiles, pavilions, concrete walls, etc. Also, a Kempegowda Study Centre will be established at Bangalore University at a cost of ₹50 crore.
