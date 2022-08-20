The 669-kilometre-long Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway will be developed at a total cost of about ₹39,500 crore. It will halve the travel time from Delhi to Amritsar and Delhi to Katra. The expressway will be India’s longest Expressway passing through Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir. One of the major benefits from it would be that travel time from Katra to Delhi which presently takes around 11 to 12 hours will come down by at least 5 to 6 hours.