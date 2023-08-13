1 min read

Indian Air Force introduces cutting-edge Heron Mark 2 drones with surveillance and strike capabilities.

India's skies have just become more secure and potent with the induction of the cutting-edge Heron Mark 2 drones into the Indian Air Force. These state-of-the-art drones have sent ripples through the military landscape as they usher in a new era of surveillance and strike capability. Equipped with a formidable array of long-range missiles and sophisticated weapons systems, these drones are all set to patrol our northern borders with unwavering vigilance. The Heron Mark 2 drones boast an incredible ability to conduct intense surveillance and unleash strikes in a single offensive, making them a formidable asset for our national security. Imagine an eye in the sky that can tirelessly keep watch for up to 36 hours straight. These drones, armed with satellite communication prowess, can not only maintain a constant presence but can also lock onto enemy targets from astounding distances. This enables our fighter jets to obliterate threats using their long-range weaponry, with these drones guiding them to the precise coordinates. Wing Commander Pankaj Rana, the commanding officer of the drone squadron, explained the Heron Mark 2's groundbreaking capabilities. "The drone simply amalgamates into the Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance matrix of the Indian Air Force," ANI quoted Rana as saying.

The Heron Mark 2 drones have another ace up their sleeve – they can take on Mother Nature herself. Rain or shine, these machines remain operational, and no terrain is off-limits. Squadron Leader Arpit Tandon, a pilot of these marvels, emphasised their adaptability, even in sub-zero temperatures.

“This is helping the Indian Air Force achieve footprints over any type of terrain," Tandon said.

India's defence forces are on an upward trajectory with projects like Cheetah, aiming to upgrade around 70 Heron drones for satellite communication links and weaponisation.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy is poised to receive 15 of the cutting-edge Predator drones, enhancing their capabilities across the vast Indian Ocean.

(With ANI inputs)