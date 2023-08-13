Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Watch: Heron Mark 2, India's new high-tech drone warriors are here; Indian Air Force further secures national security

Watch: Heron Mark 2, India's new high-tech drone warriors are here; Indian Air Force further secures national security

1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 12:09 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Indian Air Force introduces cutting-edge Heron Mark 2 drones with surveillance and strike capabilities.

Heron Mark 2 drones have been introduced in the Indian Air Force

India's skies have just become more secure and potent with the induction of the cutting-edge Heron Mark 2 drones into the Indian Air Force. These state-of-the-art drones have sent ripples through the military landscape as they usher in a new era of surveillance and strike capability.

India's skies have just become more secure and potent with the induction of the cutting-edge Heron Mark 2 drones into the Indian Air Force. These state-of-the-art drones have sent ripples through the military landscape as they usher in a new era of surveillance and strike capability.

Equipped with a formidable array of long-range missiles and sophisticated weapons systems, these drones are all set to patrol our northern borders with unwavering vigilance. The Heron Mark 2 drones boast an incredible ability to conduct intense surveillance and unleash strikes in a single offensive, making them a formidable asset for our national security.

Equipped with a formidable array of long-range missiles and sophisticated weapons systems, these drones are all set to patrol our northern borders with unwavering vigilance. The Heron Mark 2 drones boast an incredible ability to conduct intense surveillance and unleash strikes in a single offensive, making them a formidable asset for our national security.

Imagine an eye in the sky that can tirelessly keep watch for up to 36 hours straight. These drones, armed with satellite communication prowess, can not only maintain a constant presence but can also lock onto enemy targets from astounding distances. This enables our fighter jets to obliterate threats using their long-range weaponry, with these drones guiding them to the precise coordinates.

Imagine an eye in the sky that can tirelessly keep watch for up to 36 hours straight. These drones, armed with satellite communication prowess, can not only maintain a constant presence but can also lock onto enemy targets from astounding distances. This enables our fighter jets to obliterate threats using their long-range weaponry, with these drones guiding them to the precise coordinates.

Wing Commander Pankaj Rana, the commanding officer of the drone squadron, explained the Heron Mark 2's groundbreaking capabilities. "The drone simply amalgamates into the Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance matrix of the Indian Air Force," ANI quoted Rana as saying.

Wing Commander Pankaj Rana, the commanding officer of the drone squadron, explained the Heron Mark 2's groundbreaking capabilities. "The drone simply amalgamates into the Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance matrix of the Indian Air Force," ANI quoted Rana as saying.

The Heron Mark 2 drones have another ace up their sleeve – they can take on Mother Nature herself. Rain or shine, these machines remain operational, and no terrain is off-limits. Squadron Leader Arpit Tandon, a pilot of these marvels, emphasised their adaptability, even in sub-zero temperatures.

The Heron Mark 2 drones have another ace up their sleeve – they can take on Mother Nature herself. Rain or shine, these machines remain operational, and no terrain is off-limits. Squadron Leader Arpit Tandon, a pilot of these marvels, emphasised their adaptability, even in sub-zero temperatures.

Also Read: India deploys upgraded MiG-29 fighter jets squadron at Srinagar to tackle threats from Pakistan, China

Also Read: India deploys upgraded MiG-29 fighter jets squadron at Srinagar to tackle threats from Pakistan, China

“This is helping the Indian Air Force achieve footprints over any type of terrain," Tandon said.

“This is helping the Indian Air Force achieve footprints over any type of terrain," Tandon said.

India's defence forces are on an upward trajectory with projects like Cheetah, aiming to upgrade around 70 Heron drones for satellite communication links and weaponisation.

India's defence forces are on an upward trajectory with projects like Cheetah, aiming to upgrade around 70 Heron drones for satellite communication links and weaponisation.

Also Read: Indian Air Force to get its first Airbus C295 transport aircraft in September

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy is poised to receive 15 of the cutting-edge Predator drones, enhancing their capabilities across the vast Indian Ocean.

Also Read: Indian Air Force to get its first Airbus C295 transport aircraft in September

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy is poised to receive 15 of the cutting-edge Predator drones, enhancing their capabilities across the vast Indian Ocean.

(With ANI inputs)

(With ANI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 13 Aug 2023, 12:09 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.