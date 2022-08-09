Watch: High tide hits Marine Drive in Mumbai amid rainfall

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), intense to very intense rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely at isolated places in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar till 10 am today.
High tide was observed at Mumbai's Marine Drive as heavy rain lashed the city on 9 August. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), intense to very intense rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely at isolated places in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar till 10 am today.
The IMD has also predicted an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane today.
Several parts on Mumbai are being battered by heavy rainfall for the last 24 hours as the weather office has informed that Santa Cruz area has recorded 86 mm of rainfall since Monday morning and downpour is expected today, Tuesday, as well.
Taking to Twitter, the Skymet Weather said, “In the last 21 hours, between 8.30 am to 5.30 am today, #Mumbai's Santa Cruz has recorded 86 mm of rains. Expect heavy rains today as well.
Earlier, Skymet Weather had said, “One or two heavy spells can be seen on August 8, some heavy rains may be seen on a frequent basis. Rains will pick up even more pace on August 9, wherein heavier showers can be seen. August 9th is a Tuesday that can prove to be disruptive with some traffic chaos and other problems in view of heavy rains."
The weather department on Sunday said that Mumbai is expected to witness ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ in the coming week. Mumbai will remain on ‘orange’ alert from 8 August till August 11, HindustanTimes had reported citing weather department. The report also stated that Palghar and Thane district will also be on ‘orange’ alert.
Meanwhile, IMD said that Maharashtra had received 27 per cent more rains than normal recorded in the months of June and July, despite the dull start to the monsoon season this year.
As per the data compiled by the IMD, the state had received 677.5 mm rainfall till July 31, which is 27 per cent more than its normal figures, a senior IMD official said.
The southwest monsoon, which usually arrives in the state around June 7, was delayed till June 11 and it got off to a slow start.
“By June end, the state’s cumulative rainfall figures indicated that it had received 30 per cent less rainfall than normal. However, the intensity increased drastically and by July end, the state recorded excess showers," the official said.
Maharashtra had received 147.5 mm rain in June, which was 70 per cent of its normal rainfall, the IMD data revealed.
“The Marathwada region received 61 per cent excess rainfall than usual, while Vidarbha and central Maharashtra recorded 25 and 39 per cent more showers respectively. Konkan received 6 per cent excess rainfall," he said.
“This pattern is surprising because Marathwada, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha are identified as rain-shadow regions that traditionally receive very low rainfall. These are the arid regions of the state, while the coastal area of Konkan is prone to heavy showers," the official said.
Going by the long period average by the IMD, the rainfall over the country as a whole during the second half (August and September) of the season is most likely to be normal or 94 per cent to 106 per cent.
Going by the long period average by the IMD, the rainfall over the country as a whole during the second half (August and September) of the season is most likely to be normal or 94 per cent to 106 per cent.