A few houses were damaged in Nagpur's Ambazari Layout area after heavy rainfall and flood-like situation in many parts of the city, reported ANI. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had informed on Saturday that flood water has entered around 10,000 houses in Nagpur. He also said that all emergency and rescue teams along with the administrative machinery are on high alert owing to the Orange alert issued for Nagpur by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Deputy CM Fadnavis had announced on Saturday that the flood-affected families in Nagpur and people owning small roadside establishments will be provided a compensation of ₹10,000 while up to ₹5 lakh will be given to bigger shops.

Fadvanis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had convened a review meeting to take stock of the situation in Vidharbha's largest city on Saturday evening. Gadkari is also the Member of Parliament (MP) from Nagpur.

He informed that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and its state counterpart SDRF are undertaking rescue and relief operations across Nagpur city.

Heavy rains flooded many parts of Nagpur city within a span of a few hours. Over 400 people including 70 students from a school for speech and hearing impaired have been rescued so far, reported PTI.

Officials said that Nagpur had received around 90 millimetres of rainfall between 2 am and 4 am on Saturday, reported PTI. The administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges as a precautionary measure.

