Watch | How Indian Army neutralized 3 terrorists near LoC in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir: The Indian Army soldiers recovered the terrorists' bodies after they recovered two AK rifles, one Chinese M-16 rifle and other ammunition in the Uri sector.
The Indian Army on Thursday neutralized three Pakistani terrorists in an attempt to foil their infiltration along the Line of Control (LoC) in the forward areas of the Uri sector in Jammu and Kashmir, according to news agency ANI. The terrorists were detected by electronic surveillance gadgets after specific intelligence inputs were received.
The Army soldiers recovered the terrorists' bodies after they recovered two AK rifles, one Chinese M-16 rifle and other ammunition in the area.
Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police wrote, “Army and Baramulla Police neutralized 3 infiltrators (FTs) near Madiyan Nanak post in Kamalkote sector of Uri. More details to follow."
Notably, this is the fourth infiltration bid foiled by the Indian Army in the last three days near LoC in the union territory. The operation was launched based on specific inputs from Army Intelligence agencies, according to PRO (Defence) Srinagar as quoted by ANI.
On August 24, intensive surveillance of the suspected area led to the detection of the attempt. The terrorists were hoping to use the cover of foliage and continuous rainfall to infiltrate.
On August 23, the Army foiled a third infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pallanwala area of Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector on Tuesday night. The soldiers recovered two bodies of Pakistani terrorists on Wednesday who were killed in a previous infiltration attempt after they stepped on a minefield.
Army donated blood to captured Pakistani terrorist
After the first infiltration attempt on August 21, the Indian Army soldiers donated blood and saved the life of a Pakistani terrorist, identified as Tabarak Hussain who was captured in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Hussain was caught by the security forces at the Line of Control near the Jammu region.
The captured terrorist, who came here to serve Pakistani Army colonel in sponsoring terror attacks within the Indian territory, is a resident of Sabzot village of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Kotli district. Currently, he is undergoing treatment at an Army medical facility and is in better condition after the Indian Army doctors saved his life.
"I was sent here with three to four other terrorists. We were paid money by a Pakistani Colonel Yunus Choudhary to carry out an attack called 'fidayeen' on Indian soldiers after crossing the LoC," Hussian told news agency ANI.
However, the captured terrorist received a bullet injury while his accomplices escaped from the spot. As he recovers, Hussain also informed that he also came here in 2016, but remain unsuccessful in attacking the Army soldiers.
