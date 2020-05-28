Home > News > India > Watch: How people in MP and Rajasthan are scaring away locust swarms

People from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are doing whatever they can drive away locust swarms from feasting upon their farms. The administration of Madhya Pradesh's Panna district used sirens of police vehicles to drive away desert locusts, a type of species of short-horned grasshoppers. These insects were seen in Panna Tiger Reserve yesterday where they attacked wild plants and trees.

Talking about the move to use police sires to scare away locust swarms, Suman, Agriculture Officer, Panna told ANI that the method has been adopted by the administration to save the crops from getting damaged.


In the same way, people in Rajasthan banged utensils to scare away the swarm of desert locusts.


"This saved loss of agricultural crops here. The way to prevent them from damaging crops is to create loud noises or to spray insecticides," the Agriculture Officer said.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Wednesday informed that locust control operations have been stepped up in affected states to combat the menace.

With inputs from ANI

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A 12-hour work schedule will render many jobless amid a surplus of labour.

Lockdown easing: Rajasthan factories go back to 8-hour factory shifts

1 min read . 12:19 PM IST
A swarm of desert locusts flies over a ranch. (REUTERS)

Fresh locust swarms enter Rajasthan; situation likely to worsen

3 min read . 27 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout