Watch: How people in MP and Rajasthan are scaring away locust swarms

People from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are doing whatever they can drive away locust swarms from feasting upon their farms. The administration of Madhya Pradesh's Panna district used sirens of police vehicles to drive away desert locusts, a type of species of short-horned grasshoppers. These insects were seen in Panna Tiger Reserve yesterday where they attacked wild plants and trees.

People from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are doing whatever they can drive away locust swarms from feasting upon their farms. The administration of Madhya Pradesh's Panna district used sirens of police vehicles to drive away desert locusts, a type of species of short-horned grasshoppers. These insects were seen in Panna Tiger Reserve yesterday where they attacked wild plants and trees.

Talking about the move to use police sires to scare away locust swarms, Suman, Agriculture Officer, Panna told ANI that the method has been adopted by the administration to save the crops from getting damaged.

Talking about the move to use police sires to scare away locust swarms, Suman, Agriculture Officer, Panna told ANI that the method has been adopted by the administration to save the crops from getting damaged. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

In the same way, people in Rajasthan banged utensils to scare away the swarm of desert locusts.

"This saved loss of agricultural crops here. The way to prevent them from damaging crops is to create loud noises or to spray insecticides," the Agriculture Officer said.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Wednesday informed that locust control operations have been stepped up in affected states to combat the menace.

With inputs from ANI

Topics locust swarms