Social media can be put to positive and constructive use, and the story of a struggling life of a delivery executive working for Zomato is testimony to this. A few hours ago, a picture clicked by Rajasthan resident Aditya Sharma went viral. The Zomato customer noticed something heartbreaking when he ordered food from the company's app. He saw his delivery person arrive at his residence on a bicycle when the outside temperature was 42 degrees Celsius.

Seeing the condition of the Zomato delivery man, Sharma wrote a thread on the microblogging site Twitter.

He took the picture of the delivery man and wrote, "His name is DURGA MEENA, 31 years old. He has been delivering for four months and earning 10,000 around a month. Durga is a teacher and he is into teaching for the past 12 years. During covid, he lost his job of teaching in a school and he was talking with me in English".

Today my order got delivered to me on time and to my surprise, this time the delivery boy was on a bicycle. today my city temperature is around 42 °C in this scorching heat of Rajasthan he delivered my order on time



“He has done his bachelor's in B.Com and wants to pursue M.Com, but due to his financial condition, he started to work with Zomato," Sharma added.

"He knows everything about the internet Durga told me he wants to have his laptop with good wifi so he can teach students online," Sharma wrote.

Sharma said that the delivery boy had taken a loan and was trying to save money to purchase a bike.

The delivery executive told Sharma that he does 10-12 food deliveries in a day and if he gets a bike the work will become easier. "If you can manage the downpayment, I will pay the EMIs and will return the downpayment within four months with interest," the delivery executive told Sharma.

Thereafter Sharma decided to raise crowdfunding of ₹75,000 for the delivery man so that he could get a bike.

And, within just four hours, Sharma's goal was achieved. Sharma tweeted the picture of the bike and wrote, "He ( Meena) is on his way to reach the showroom".

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal shared the video of Sharma wherein Durga Meena, the delivery executive, gets emotional in the showroom after seeing the bike.

All thanks to you guys.

