Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Chennai on Thursday to launch 11 projects worth over ₹31,500 crore, including a highway project between Bengaluru and Chennai.

He was received by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. DMK leaders and Tamil Nadu Ministers Duraimurugan and K Ponmudy were also present on the occasion.

Later, PM Modi held a roadshow in Chennai, during which a huge crowd gathered to greet him.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Huge crowd gathered in Chennai to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his roadshow in the city. pic.twitter.com/BIM3GKW0jo — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

Notably, this is the first visit of PM Modi to Tamil Nadu after the DMK formed the government in the state.

Security had been tightened across the city ahead of the PM's visit. In a statement, the Greater Chennai Police said they have put in place a five-tier security and at least 22,000 police personnel would be deployed to ensure no untoward incidents occur during the event.

Under Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal, eight Joint Commissioners (JCs), Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs), over 29 Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Superintendents (Sps) and several other senior officials would be on duty for the event.

In Chennai, the PM will dedicate to the nation five projects worth over ₹2,900 crore.

He is also scheduled to inaugurate 1,152 houses constructed under the Light House Project - Chennai. The project has been built at a cost of ₹116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

"It uses the best of new-age global technologies, materials and processes in the construction sector for the first time in the country at such a large scale. This project makes use of the Precast Concrete Construction System as used in US and Finland," stated a release.

PM Modi had launched the Lighthouse projects on 1 January 2021, to use new technology to complete housing projects faster while making them more resilient.

He will also lay the foundation stones for the redevelopment of five Railway stations in Tamil Nadu - Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi, and Kanyakumari.

Redevelopment of the Railway stations project will be completed at a cost of over ₹1,800 crore. The project has been undertaken with a view to enhancing the convenience and comfort of the passengers through modern amenities.