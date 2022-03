Gold smuggled as beads stitched onto a Burqa. Yes, that's right.

Hyderabad Custom, the organization responsible for all customs related activities at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), on Tuesday took to microblogging site to share a video showing how gold was getting smuggled into India by a passenger from Dubai.

The video shows that the gold valued Rs18.18 lakh weighing 350.00 grams was stitched onto the Burqa as beads, replicating the ornate work on the outer garment.

Watch the video here

On 27.02.22,Hyderabad Customs booked a case of smuggling of gold valued Rs.18.18 lakh weighing 350.00 grams against a passenger who arrived from Dubai by Flight No.FZ-439. Pax concealed gold in beads form which were stitched to burqas.@cbic_india @cgstcushyd @PIBHyderabad pic.twitter.com/xlGSF2vUa4 — Hyderabad Customs (@hydcus) February 27, 2022

The Hyderabad Customs said that on 27 February, they booked a case of gold smuggling against the passenger who arrived to India from Dubai in a FlyDubai airplane.

The Hyderabad customs also tagged the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), CGST and customs in Hyderabad zone and Press Information Bureau, in the tweet.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.