Watch: Hyderabad customs remove smuggled gold stitched on Burqa

Watch: Hyderabad customs remove smuggled gold stitched on Burqa1 min read . 07:19 PM IST
The video shows that the gold valued Rs18.18 lakh weighing 350.00 grams was stitched onto the Burqa as beads, replicating the ornate work on the outer garment.
Gold smuggled as beads stitched onto a Burqa. Yes, that's right.
Hyderabad Custom, the organization responsible for all customs related activities at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), on Tuesday took to microblogging site to share a video showing how gold was getting smuggled into India by a passenger from Dubai.
Watch the video here
The Hyderabad Customs said that on 27 February, they booked a case of gold smuggling against the passenger who arrived to India from Dubai in a FlyDubai airplane.
The Hyderabad customs also tagged the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), CGST and customs in Hyderabad zone and Press Information Bureau, in the tweet.
