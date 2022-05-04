WATCH: Hyderabad locals bring out boats as heavy rains cause waterlogging

WATCH: Hyderabad locals bring out boats as heavy rains cause waterlogging1 min read . 06:46 PM IST
Waterlogging and inundation were reported from several localities, including Amberpet, Kukatpally, Malkajgiri and Musheerabad and the old city
Heavy rains lashed several parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, early on Wednesday, bringing the much-needed respite to residents from the sweltering heat.
However, along with the relief also came back the issue of waterlogging, which submerged the Hyderabad roads.
To deal with this, locals took out inflatable rubber boats and manoeuvre the roads on them, shows a video clip shared by news agency ANI.
News agency PTI reported that waterlogging and inundation were reported from several localities, including Amberpet, Kukatpally, Malkajgiri and Musheerabad and the old city.
Trees were uprooted in some places.
Personnel of the Disaster Response Force (DRF) of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were seen clearing up stagnated stretches and those with fallen trees.
"I spoke to @arvindkumar_ias @ZC_Charminar @CPHydCity to send emergency teams in Yathrab Nagar (dhobi ghat) ,Talab KATTA area behind Owaisi School & Mecca Colony KalaPathar as these areas are inundated," AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted.
Incessant rainfall also occurred at isolated places in Mancherial, Jagtial, Yadadri-Bhongir, Medchal-Malkajgiri and other districts.
A Met department update said Luxettipet in Mancherial district received nine cm of rainfall, followed by Dharmapuri in Jagtial district with eight cm of rain.
Mercury levels have been hovering above 40 degrees C in Telangana during the ongoing summer.
The rainfall also caused misery to the farmers of Jagtial, Nalgonda, Siddipet and other districts as it soaked the harvest ready paddy on the fields and harvested stock kept at market yards.
