A recent video that went viral on social media showed a man making 'Dosa' on his Vespa scooter, which he dubbed the 'Vespa Dosa.' The man in the video poured Dosa batter onto the seat of his Vespa Scooter and spread it in a circular motion before flipping the semi-cooked batter, which appeared to be somewhat brown in colour.

"Vespa Dosa Done by professionals at 40 degree temperature outside in the summer," read the caption of the video uploaded by “streetfoodofbhagyanagar". The video was uploaded on May 29. The video received a lot of attention from viewers as soon as it was posted on Instagram, with about 39.4 million views. It was dubbed the "Best Kitchen Hack" by internet users. The video has got some hilarious reactions. A user remarked on the video, 'Non Stick Dosa'.

Some users believe their city is even hotter than this. One user wrote, “Habibi come to Rajasthan" while another wrote, “Delhi aja bhai ande boil krliyo seat pr (come to Delhi, and you can boil eggs).

At the same time, some users thought it was a “fake video". “Edited in middle of the video," one user wrote.

The maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India will come down by a few notches over the weekend but no major relief is likely till June 15, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

It said moisture-laden easterly winds will provide significant relief from the searing heat June 16 onwards.

Heatwave conditions prevailed in parts of Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha on Thursday, with Faridabad in the National Capital Region being the hottest place in the country at 47.1 degrees Celsius.

At least 32 towns and cities across these states reported maximum temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius.

Northwest and central India is reeling under a heatwave spell since June 2 due to an onslaught of hot and dry westerly winds.

"The ongoing heatwave spell is less intense as compared to those recorded in April-end and May, but the area of impact is almost equal," senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said.

Pre-monsoon activity is predicted over east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha from June 12, but north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north MP will continue to see above normal temperatures till June 15, the IMD official said.

(With agency inputs)