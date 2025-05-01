Watch: ‘I told you so…’ Rahul Gandhi posters outside Congress office claim credit for Centre’s Caste census move

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), on April 30 approved the enumeration of castes in the upcoming Census.

Gulam Jeelani
Updated1 May 2025, 11:38 AM IST
New Delhi, Apr 30 (ANI): Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives to address a press conference, at AICC Office in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Jitender Gupta )
After the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre decided to include a caste enumeration in the national census, posters showing Rahul Gandhi, who had a long-standing demand for it, have been put up outside the Congress office in the national capital, according to a video by news agency ANI.

 The Centre's push for caste enumeration has already stirred the political pot in the country, with the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi claiming credit ahead of the Bihar Assembly election.

The announcement comes at a time when the Opposition — with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the forefront — has adopted caste census as a key election plank. It also comes six months ahead of the assembly election in Bihar, one of the key Hindi heartland states considered a cauldron of caste politics in India.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

First Published:1 May 2025, 11:38 AM IST
