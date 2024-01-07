A video shared by the Indian Air Force (IAF) showed that they had recently executed a night landing at the challenging Kargil airstrip, nestled amidst the formidable Himalayas. This marks the first-ever such landing at the strategically crucial airstrip, showcasing the IAF's exceptional pilot skills and operational capability in high-altitude terrain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In a first, an IAF C-130 J aircraft recently carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip. Employing terrain masking en route, the exercise also dovetailed a training mission of the Garuds," said, the Indian Air Force in a post on social media platform X.

In November of the previous year, the Indian Air Force achieved a successful landing of two Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 'Super Hercules' military transport aircraft at a basic and challenging airstrip in Uttarakhand. The operation, conducted in adverse weather conditions, aimed to transport substantial engineering equipment to assist rescue workers stranded within a nearby under-construction mountain tunnel.

Another landmark Meanwhile, on January 1, a Pilatus PC 7 Mk II aircraft was involved in an accident during a routine training sortie from AFA, Hyderabad, as reported by the Indian Air Force on the X platform. The aircraft, carrying an instructor and one cadet, crashed at approximately 8:55 am during training near Dindigul district at the Air Force Academy.

According to SP Rohini, the Medak district police, the crash occurred near Toopran Mandal in Telangana. The aircraft, identified as a Training Aircraft from Dindigul airport, had two occupants – a trainer and a trainee. Emergency response teams, including airport staff and investigators, promptly arrived at the scene. Firefighters successfully extinguished the ensuing fire.

Regrettably, the Indian Air Force confirmed that both pilots on board the aircraft suffered fatal injuries. Fortunately, no damage to civilian life or property was reported. The cause of the accident remains unknown, and the Indian Air Force has initiated a Court of Inquiry to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

