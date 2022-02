The Indian Air Force and Chikkaballapur Police on Sunday rescued a teenager who had fallen 300 ft from a steep cliff onto a rocky ledge at Nandi Hills on Sunday evening.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows a helicopter hovering over for a long time, before the scene cuts to the girl dangling from the entrance of the copter.

Watch the video here

#WATCH Karnataka | Indian Air Force and Chikkaballapur Police rescued a 19-year-old student who fell 300 ft from a steep cliff onto a rocky ledge at Nandi Hills this evening pic.twitter.com/KaMN7zBKAJ — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022

Nandi Hills, or Nandidurg, is a hill fortress in the south Indian state of Karnataka. Nandi hills is a popular tourist destination for people looking for a getaway in and around Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Legend has it that prisoners are said to have been thrown to their death from Tipu’s Drop, now known for its panoramic views.

People are seen praising IAF for rescuing the girl.

