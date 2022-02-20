WATCH: IAF rescues teen who fell 300 ft from a steep cliff at Nandi hills

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Nandi Hills, or Nandidurg, is a hill fortress in the south Indian state of Karnataka. Nandi hills is a popular tourist destination for people looking for a getaway in and around Bengaluru in Karnataka.
Legend has it that prisoners are said to have been thrown to their death from Tipu’s Drop, now known for its panoramic views.