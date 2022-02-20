Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  WATCH: IAF rescues teen who fell 300 ft from a steep cliff at Nandi hills

WATCH: IAF rescues teen who fell 300 ft from a steep cliff at Nandi hills

Screen Grab from the video. 19-year old girl who fell 300 ft from a steep cliff onto a rocky ledge being rescued at Nandi Hills
1 min read . 10:32 PM IST Livemint

The Indian Air Force and Chikkaballapur Police on Sunday rescued a teenager who had fallen 300 ft from a steep cliff onto a rocky ledge at Nandi Hills on Sunday evening.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Indian Air Force and Chikkaballapur Police on Sunday rescued a teenager who had fallen 300 ft from a steep cliff onto a rocky ledge at Nandi Hills on Sunday evening. 

The Indian Air Force and Chikkaballapur Police on Sunday rescued a teenager who had fallen 300 ft from a steep cliff onto a rocky ledge at Nandi Hills on Sunday evening. 

A video shared by news agency ANI shows a helicopter hovering over for a long time, before the scene cuts to the girl dangling from the entrance of the copter. 

A video shared by news agency ANI shows a helicopter hovering over for a long time, before the scene cuts to the girl dangling from the entrance of the copter. 

Watch the video here

Watch the video here

Nandi Hills, or Nandidurg, is a hill fortress in the south Indian state of Karnataka. Nandi hills is a popular tourist destination for people looking for a  getaway in and around Bengaluru in Karnataka. 

Nandi Hills, or Nandidurg, is a hill fortress in the south Indian state of Karnataka. Nandi hills is a popular tourist destination for people looking for a  getaway in and around Bengaluru in Karnataka. 

Legend has it that prisoners are said to have been thrown to their death from Tipu’s Drop, now known for its panoramic views.

Legend has it that prisoners are said to have been thrown to their death from Tipu’s Drop, now known for its panoramic views.

People are seen praising IAF for rescuing the girl. 

People are seen praising IAF for rescuing the girl. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!