The Chinese military on Monday began a limited pull-back from a number of friction points in eastern Ladakh, a day after NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed on completing the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC "expeditiously".

Indian Air Force (IAF) however continues its strict vigil along the border in LAC and deployed its Apache attack helicopters along with MiG-29 fighter jets and Chinook heavy lift helicopters at a forward airbase near India-China border for carrying out night operations.

The AH-64 Apache is the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopter and is also used by the US Army.

This attack helicopters are the most modern variant of the Apache helicopters.IAF has a fleet of 22 Apache helicopters.

#WATCH Indian Air Force (IAF) Apache attack helicopter at a forward airbase near India-China border carrying out night operations. pic.twitter.com/Hr5kJbED4Q — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

Defence Ministry had finalised the order for production, training and support of 22 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters in 2015.

Apache is designed for all kinds of missions. It comes equipped with laser and infrared systems for day-night operations and armed with air to surface Hellfire missiles, 70 mm rockets and an automatic cannon.

#WATCH Indian Air Force's MiG-29 fighter aircraft conducts night operations at a forward airbase near India-China border pic.twitter.com/G9anuDelGZ — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

IAF also deployed its MiG-29 fighter jets which onducted night operations at a forward airbase near India-China border. India will procure 21 MiG-29 fighters from Russia. Also US-made Chinook were deployed at a forward airbase near India-China border which were carrying out night operations.

The Chinook, twin-engine, tandem rotor is a multi-role, vertical-lift platform, which is used for transporting troops, artillery, equipment and fuel were s

#WATCH Indian Air Force (IAF) Chinook heavylift helicopter at a forward airbase near India-China border carrying out night operations. pic.twitter.com/mDBD9dmZpa — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

"Night operations have inherent element of surprise. IAF is fully trained & ready to undertake entire spectrum of ops in any environment with help of modern platforms & motivated personnel",said Group Captain A Rathi, senior fighter pilot at a Forward Air Base near India-China border.

The Indian and Chinese armies have been locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last eight weeks. The tension escalated manifold after the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details.





