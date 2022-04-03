Watch: IAS officer joins flash mob with students in Kerala, wins hearts

Watch: IAS officer joins flash mob with students in Kerala, wins hearts1 min read . 03:06 PM IST
- IAS officer and Pathanamthitta District Collector Dr Divya Iyer participated in a flash mob of students and took everyone by surprise.
Pathanamthitta District Collector Dr Divya Iyer surprised everyone, when the IAS officer joined a group of students dancing to the hit song ‘Nagada Sang Dhol Baaje’ from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Ram-Leela.
A group of students from MG University during their Union Arts Festival performed a flash mob dance number, in the closing stages of which Iyer joined them.
Iyer was at the university to see the preparations for the festival.
Watch the video here
The video emerged on social media and immediately went viral thereby taking everyone by surprise. Her amazing dance performance will make you want to put your dancing shoes on. She enthralled everyone present with her dance moves along with the students of Catholicate College in Pathanamthitta.
Wearing a blue saree, she grooved to the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer song with the students who were all wearing white t-shirts. Her enthusiastic dance steps and energy is a treat to watch. Her dance steps like a pro left everyone surprised and the students applauded her performance in the end.
Dr Divya Iyer used to participate in Kuchipudi, Odissi, Kathakali and classical music as a student.
