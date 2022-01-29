NEW DELHI : Thousands of Made in India drones graced the evening sky in the national capital Delhi as part of the Beating Retreat ceremony being held at Vijay Chowk to commemorate 75 years of India's independence.

The ceremony took place in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Defence minister Rajnath Singh.

The drones formed different formations to narrate the glorious history of India's freedom struggle.

India's biggest 'Drone Show' displaying 1,000 drones at the #BeatingRetreat ceremony executed by Indian startUp 'Botlab' under Union Ministry of Science and Technology and led by IIT Delhi alumni. pic.twitter.com/8fLbrClP3C — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 29, 2022

‘Beating the Retreat’ is a centuries-old military tradition dating from the days when troops disengaged from battle at sunset.

As soon as the buglers sounded the retreat, the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield. It is for this reason that the custom of standing still during the sounding of retreat has been retained to this day. Colours and standards are cased and flags lowered at retreats.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh had on 21 January announced that the Indian government will host a 1000 drone light show that will exhibit the 'government's achievements @75'.

A mega drone show involving 1000 drones lit up the sky today during the Beating the Retreat ceremony. #BeatingRetreat pic.twitter.com/YYbvTVLYHR — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 29, 2022

Botlab Dynamics Private Limited, a start-up supported by Technology Development Board, under DST and incubated at Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi in association with Ministry of Defence has conceptualized the novel ‘Drone Show’ to commemorate the 75th year of Independence, an official statement had confirmed.

26 musical performances enthralled the spectators with foot-tapping music played by the bands of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

The entry band was Massed Band playing the 'Veer Sainik' tune. This was followed by Pipes and Drums Band, CAPF Band, Air Force Band, Naval Band, Army Military Band and Massed Bands. The principal conductor of the ceremony is Commander Vijay Charles D'Cruz.

“It's a matter of pride that for the first time 1,000 drones will light up the sky during the beating retreat ceremony. India will become the 4th country in the world after UK, Russia and China to have achieved this feat," Union Minister Jitendra Singh said.

