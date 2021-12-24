In its biggest recovery ever, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has unearthed ₹150 crore in cash after the tax authority raided a perfume company, news agency ANI reported.

The teams of CBIC are currently at various premises of businessman Piyush Jain counting cash. No arrest has been made yet.

The CBIC has received information that the said perfume company was operating without an invoice or tax payment, following with the tax body searched their three entities and recovered nearly ₹150 crore cash.

#WATCH | As per Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs chairman Vivek Johri, about ₹150 crores have been seized in the raid, counting still underway.



Briefing about the details of the searches, Johri told ANI: "Ahemdabad unit of DGGI received intelligence that pan masala and G company Trimurti Fragrance, manufacturers of a branded Gutkha, are transporting materials without any invoices and without paying taxes."

"DGGI Ahemdabad team started searches on the manufacturer of Pan Masala and their supplier. A transporter and a fragrance company of Unnao were also searched as they were providers of fragrance to the pan masala company," he added.

Johri also said that one of the parties involved has accepted the case of tax evasion and has deposited ₹3 crore for the same.

As per the Goods and Services Tax (GST) law, if the invoice is more than a certain limit, then it is necessary to generate invoices. During searches, DGGI found an item on which the tax rate was 28% plus cess, Johri informed.

"The probe further revealed that these people were dispatching material without any invoice and e-way bills. Two-three parties are involved in this. All the invoices we found were fake. Value of the item suppressed," Johri added.

"A case of fake invoicing and fake credit has been reported...Those involved were dispatching material without any invoice and e-way bills. All the invoices we found were fake. Value of the item suppressed," he informed.

(With inputs from ANI)

