OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Watch | Indian Army constructs 2 houses within 4 weeks in Gujarat
Listen to this article

For the first time, the Indian Army has created 3D printed home for soldiers at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The Military Engineering Services (MES) completed the first-ever 3D printed houses at South Western Air Command at Gandhinagar. According to the Indian Army Officials, using the 3D rapid construction technology helped the MES construct two fully 3-D concrete printed, modern-day dwelling units with green building concepts on only four weeks. The 3D Printed houses were inaugurated in presence of Engineer in Chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh.

 

3D printed houses take far lesser time than the conventional method of building houses. India's first 3D printed houses were built by IIT madras startup Tvasta.

Concrete 3D printing is an automated manufacturing method for constructing three-dimensional real-life structures. The technique utilises a concrete 3D printer that accepts computerized three-dimensional design files from the user and fabricates a 3D structure in a layered manner.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout