Watch | Indian Army constructs 2 houses within 4 weeks in Gujarat

Indian Army’s Military Engineering Services constructed two houses within four weeks using the 3D Printing Technology in construction

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

For the first time, the Indian Army has created 3D printed home for soldiers at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The Military Engineering Services (MES) completed the first-ever 3D printed houses at South Western Air Command at Gandhinagar. According to the Indian Army Officials, using the 3D rapid construction technology helped the MES construct two fully 3-D concrete printed, modern-day dwelling units with green building concepts on only four weeks. The 3D Printed houses were inaugurated in presence of Engineer in Chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the first time, the Indian Army has created 3D printed home for soldiers at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The Military Engineering Services (MES) completed the first-ever 3D printed houses at South Western Air Command at Gandhinagar. According to the Indian Army Officials, using the 3D rapid construction technology helped the MES construct two fully 3-D concrete printed, modern-day dwelling units with green building concepts on only four weeks. The 3D Printed houses were inaugurated in presence of Engineer in Chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh.

3D printed houses take far lesser time than the conventional method of building houses. India's first 3D printed houses were built by IIT madras startup Tvasta. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

3D printed houses take far lesser time than the conventional method of building houses. India's first 3D printed houses were built by IIT madras startup Tvasta. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Concrete 3D printing is an automated manufacturing method for constructing three-dimensional real-life structures. The technique utilises a concrete 3D printer that accepts computerized three-dimensional design files from the user and fabricates a 3D structure in a layered manner.

Concrete 3D printing is an automated manufacturing method for constructing three-dimensional real-life structures. The technique utilises a concrete 3D printer that accepts computerized three-dimensional design files from the user and fabricates a 3D structure in a layered manner. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}