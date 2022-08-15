Watch: Indian Army finds mortal remains of soldier 38 years later

Currently, the Indian Army remains the first and only army in the world to have taken tanks and other heavy ordnance up to such an altitude (well over 5,000 m or 16,000 ft). Up to ten infantry battalions each of the Indian Army and Pakistan Army are actively deployed at high altitudes of up to 6,400 metres (21,000 ft) throughout the region of the glacier.

