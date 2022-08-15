Watch: Indian Army finds mortal remains of soldier 38 years later

The Northern command of the Indian Army on Monday said that they had recovered the mortal remains of LNk (Late) Chander Shekhar who was missing since 29 May 1984
The Northern command of the Indian Army on Monday said that they had recovered the mortal remains of LNk (Late) Chander Shekhar who was missing since 29 May 1984. The Indian Army shared a video of soldiers in all white walking through the snow clad mountain holding onto a rope.
The Indian Army mentioned that Late Chander Sekhar had been missing since 1984, when he had been deployed for the Operation Meghdoot to Gyanogla Glacier in Siachen. The Indian Army found the army tags of the late soldier which helped them identify the body.
“A patrol of Indian Army recovered the mortal remains of LNk (Late) Chander Shekhar who was missing since 29 May 1984 while deployed at Glacier due to an Avalanche: Northern Command, Indian Army"
“LNk (Late) Chander Shekhar was identified with the help of the identification disk bearing his Army number which was entangled along with the mortal remains; further details were recovered from official Army records," the Northern Command of the Indian Army tweeted.
According to Indian Army's records, LNk (Late) Chander Shekhar had been deployed for the Operation Meghdoot at Gyongla Glacier in 1984.
“#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC & all ranks #salute LNk (Late) Chander Shekhar who made the supreme sacrifice while being deployed for Operation #Meghdoot at Gyongla #Glacier in 1984; mortal remains will be handed over to the family shortly," the tweet further informed.
Operation Meghdoot was the codename for the Indian Armed Forces' operation to seize control of the Siachen Glacier in Kashmir, precipitating the Siachen conflict.
Executed in the morning of 13 April 1984 in the highest battlefield in the world, Meghdoot was the first military offensive of its kind. The operation preempted Pakistan's impending Operation Ababeel (which was intended to achieve the same objective as Meghdoot) and was a success, resulting in Indian forces gaining control of the Siachen Glacier in its entirety.
Currently, the Indian Army remains the first and only army in the world to have taken tanks and other heavy ordnance up to such an altitude (well over 5,000 m or 16,000 ft). Up to ten infantry battalions each of the Indian Army and Pakistan Army are actively deployed at high altitudes of up to 6,400 metres (21,000 ft) throughout the region of the glacier.
