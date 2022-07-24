Watch: Indian Army’s bike rally pays tribute to Galwan bravehearts

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May 2020 over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala.
The situation worsened after violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June 2020.
The Indian Army’s Northern Command bike rally participants paid homage to the Galwan Valley bravehearts and reached Nubra Valley cruising through the tough terrain of Ladakh.
To commemorate the 23 years of victory over Pakistan in Kargil War of 1999 and celebrate the spirit of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Indian Army had organised a Motor Bike expedition from New Delhi to the Kargil War Memorial at Dras (Ladakh).
The 30-member rally was flagged off from Delhi on 18 July by Lt Gen B S Raju, the Vice Chief of Army Staff from the National War Memorial.
"Over the next six days, the team of 30 serving personnel who have embarked on this ‘dream expedition’ will endeavour to replicate the indomitable spirit of the Kargil brave-hearts by rekindling the spirit of fortitude, courage and adventure synonymous with the Indian Army, the Ministry of Defence had said in a statement.
The bike rally passed through Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh before culminating the expedition at the Kargil War Memorial, Dras on 26 July 22.
In order to cover maximum areas, the rally is being split into two teams, who will move along two different axes; i.e the Zojila Pass axis and Rohtang Pass axis, covering a distance of 1400 Km and 1700 Km respectively.
During the rally, the team will traverse through high mountain passes and arduous tracks with an endeavour to reach remote localities along the route.
It intends to spread the message of patriotism by highlighting the grit & determination portrayed by our brave soldiers, deployed in service of the nation.
Meanwhile, on 17 July, the 16th round of talks between India- China was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi referred to the joint statement and said the focus is for resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.
Referring to the remaining friction points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, he said the two sides are engaged in discussions to resolve the issues.
"We have issued a joint statement which clarifies how we want make progress, the way ahead. We would look forward to more dialogue both at military and diplomatic levels to see how we can resolve the issues," he said.
"If you can resolve the issues, particularly on disengagement, that would help in de-escalation and restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western sector and that would be the right step towards enabling progress in bilateral relations," he added.
A joint statement by India and China the two sides continued discussions for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector in a constructive and forward looking manner building on the progress made at the last meeting on March 11 this year.
"They had a frank and in-depth exchange of views in this regard, in keeping with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest. The two sides reaffirmed that the resolution of remaining issues would help in restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations," the joint statement said.
"In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector. The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest," it added.
India on 21 July also said it looks forward to more dialogues at both military and diplomatic levels with China for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.
The talks have led to disengagement from some areas including the North and South Banks of Pangong Tso and Galwan but some friction points remain.
