Watch: Indian delegate walks out of UNGA hall as Pak PM Imran Khan begins speech

A video doing the rounds on social media shows Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations TS Tirumurti walking out of the UN General Assembly Hall when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan began his speech on Friday.

Take a look at the video here:

#WATCH Indian delegate at the UN General Assembly Hall walked out when Pakistan PM Imran Khan began his speech. pic.twitter.com/LP6Si6Ry7f — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

The video went viral in no time. It received over 50,000 views and more than 6,500 likes at the time of publishing the report.

Taking to Twitter, TS Tirumurti later said that Imran Khan's statement at the 75th United Nations General Assembly is a "new diplomatic low".

He further added saying, "Another litany of vicious falsehood, personal attacks, warmongering and obfuscation of Pakistan’s persecution of its own minorities and of its cross-border terrorism. Befitting Right of Reply awaits."

The Pakistani PM addressed the 75th session of the UNGA virtually on 25 September.

PM Modi to address UNGA General Debate on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the UNGA on Saturday at 6:30 pm (New York time is 9 am).

PM Modi's address will be via a pre-recorded video statement broadcast at the UNGA hall in New York. Here's a list of things that we can expect from PM Modi's speech:

1) According to observers, India's focus at the UN is to promote the strengthening of global action on counter-terrorism. India will push for more transparency in the process of listing and delisting of entities and individuals in the sanction committees.

2) Being one of the largest troop-contributing countries to the peace missions, India will seek to engage intensively in finalizing mandates for the UN peacekeeping mission.

3) India will continue active engagement on issues relating to sustainable development and climate change.

4) Promoting its role as a net health service provider, India will highlight its contribution in the global cooperation against COVID-19 through aid to more than 150 countries and as a pharmacy to the world.

5) 2020 is also the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women and India will reiterate its commitments and achievements in women-led development.

6) India will also refer to its role as a South-South development partner, especially in the context of the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

7) According to analysts, India is committed to the idea of global partnership under SDG 17 including that on climate change and the International Solar Alliance has been created as a step in this direction.

8) India will also be a non-permanent member of the UNSC for two years beginning January 1 where a "5-S approach" of "Samman (Respect), Samvad (Dialogue), Sahyog (Cooperation), Shanti (Peace) and Samriddhi (Prosperity) will be followed".

