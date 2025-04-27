WATCH | Indian Navy conducts precision anti-ship missile drills in Arabian Sea amid rising tensions with Pakistan

Indian Navy said on Sunday its warships have successfully conducted anti-ship missile firings revalidating readiness for long-range precision strikes.

The exercise was aimed at demonstrating the Navy's combat readiness and its capability to safeguard India's maritime interests.

The warships were deployed in the Arabian Sea.

The firing drills were conducted amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a post on social media platform X, Indian Navy said: “Indian Navy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long range precision offensive strike.”

“Indian Navy stands combat ready, credible and future ready in safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests anytime anywhere anyhow,” it also said.

Pahalgam attack In the terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam 26 people were killed and several others injured.

India has accused Pakistan of involvement and announced punitive measures against Islamabad, including downgrading diplomatic ties and suspending a Indus Water Treaty.

In response, Pakistan has denied the charge and in a tit-for-tat retaliation expelled Indian diplomats from the country, closed its airspace to Indian-owned and operated airlines and halted the limited trade between the two nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated that India will punish those responsible for killing the tourists in his monthly radio address to the nation.

“I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be done,” Modi said.

INS Surat successfully test-fires surface-to-air missile Earlier, Indian Navy's guided missile destroyer INS Surat successfully test-fired a medium-range surface-to-air missile.

The missile has a range of around 70 km, it is learnt.

"The Indian Navy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Surat has successfully carried out a precision cooperative engagement of a sea-skimming target, marking a significant milestone in strengthening the Navy's defence capabilities," the Indian Navy said.