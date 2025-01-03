Amid an operational demonstration rehearsal by the Eastern Naval Command, two Indian Navy officers fell into Rama Krishna Beach in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on January 3 after their parachutes became entangled during descent, reported NDTV.

A video of the incident was uploaded on social media, showing the officers having a close shave after their parachutes became entangled. Fortunately, no officers were harmed during the mishap, and they later managed to reach the shore safely.

On closely examining the video, one can see how the two Indian Navy officers experienced a free fall before their parachutes suddenly became entangled. At that time, one of the officers was carrying the national flag. Unable to control their descent, they fell into the waters of Rama Krishna Beach.

They were rescued by a navy boat that was present at the spot. Several others were present at the spot to witness the rehearsal.

News18 reported that the Indian Navy's operational demonstration is scheduled for January 4 at the Rama Krishna beach in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be the Chief Guest, and Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, will host the event.

What's expected from operational demonstration: With this demonstration, the Eastern Naval Command seeks to reflect its commitment to fostering a strong bond with the people of Andhra Pradesh and demonstrating the Indian Navy’s unwavering readiness to safeguard the nation’s maritime interests.

Apart from this, the operational demonstration will showcase the Indian Navy’s cutting-edge capabilities through an exciting and neatly choreographed array of activities. These include demonstrations by Warships, Submarines, Aircraft, Naval Band and the Marine Commandos (MARCOS).

Alos, from 15 January, the Indian Navy is set to commission two indigenously constructed frontline warships - Surat and Nilgiri - and a diesel-electric submarine Vagsheer.